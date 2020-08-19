Dianna “Diane” Hickman, 60, of Frankford, Del., lost her hard-fought battle and passed away on Aug. 11, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Hilda and Franklin Bunting Sr.; her sister, Vicky Fogerty; and her brother, Franklin Bunting Jr.
She is survived by her pride and joy, her daughter, Danielle Marvel, and her favorite son-in-law, Shane; her companion of 36 years, Earl Jarvis; her devoted brother, James Hickman; her birthday brother, Bruce Bunting; and “adopted son,” Curtis Stevens; many nieces and nephews; best friends for life, Linda and Katie; special friends, Lori and Brenda; as well as many others whose lives she has touched.
A celebration of life was held Aug. 18, 2020, at Melson Funeral Services, Ocean View, Del.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Bethel Tabernacle Building Fund; 34180 Omar Rd.; Frankford, DE 19945, or to Easterseals Delaware and Maryland’s Eastern Shore; 61 Corporate Cir.; New Castle, DE 19720.
