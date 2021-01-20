Diane Smith Bayless, 74, of Ocean View, Del., passed away peacefully at home on Jan. 9, 2021.
For 31 years, she worked for Coldwell Banker Rentals, retiring in 2017.
Bayless was preceded in death by son-in-law, Robert Craig Bacchieri; by Mildred Tauber Smith and Ellsworth Smith; and by her doting husband, Thomas Hunt Bayless. She is survived by Vicki Szimanski Forster, Joell Sanders Bacchieri, Prudence Sanders Downes and her husband, John Michael “Mickey” Downes; her grandchildren, William and Sarah Szimanski, and Leo and Max Bacchieri; and her beloved animals.
In lieu of flowers, the family requested memorial contributions to be made to Delaware Breast Cancer Coalition Inc.; 100 W. 10th St., Ste. 209; Wilmington, DE 19801. Condolences may be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservies.com.