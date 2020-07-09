Diane M. Dee, 78, of Ocean View, Del., passed peacefully, after a brief illness, to her next adventure, when she died at home, surrounded by family, on Wednesday, July 1, 2020. She was born May 24, 1942, the daughter of Donald and Margaret Haaser, and grew up on her family’s working farm in Fostoria, Ohio.
After attending business school in Omaha, Neb., she moved to Washington, D.C., where she was employed by the U.S. government at the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA). She and her husband, Bob Mischou, met while working at the CIA and for several years served tours in Beirut, Taipai and Panama while raising three sons.
Later, after returning to the Washington area, the Mischous divorced. She held a variety of positions over the next several years, and met and eventually married Tom Dee in 1990. In 1997, as Tom Dee was approaching retirement, Dee applied for and was accepted into the U.S. Foreign Service. During the next 10 years, she served at U.S. embassies in Beijing, China; Sofia, Bulgaria; Rabat, Morocco; and Copenhagen, Denmark.
The Dees had lived in Ocean View since her retirement from the Foreign Service in 2007. As an active community volunteer, she had served as president of the Ocean View Historical Society and vice president of the Mid-Atlantic Symphony (MSO) for the Ocean View area, as well as assisting in various other community endeavors. An avid reader, playing bridge and dominos regularly have been her other favorite pastimes over the years.
Dee was preceded in death by her son, Jeffrey, just two years ago. She is survived by her husband, Tom; two sons, Kenny Mischou and his fiancé, Mary Katherine Knibiehly, and Donald Mischou and his companion, Nicole Murray; daughter-in-law, Amelie Mischou; her granddaughters, Illie and Lindsay Mischou; a grandson, Kyle Mischou; her brothers, Steve Haaser and his wife, Sandy, Danny Haaser and his wife, Rose, Ernie Haaser and his wife, Kathy, and Lenny Haaser and his wife, Becky; and many other family members and caring friends.
Due to COVID-19 precautions, there will not be any services. For those who wish, donations to Delaware Hospice would be appreciated.