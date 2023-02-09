Diane L. Gruber, 70, of Millsboro, Del., passed away unexpectedly on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023. She was born on Aug. 1, 1952, in New York, N.Y., to the late James Gruber and Elizabeth Sands Gruber.
She had many jobs over the years. Later in life, she decided to go to college. She was a graduate of Delaware State University, with a master’s degree in social work. She worked at People’s Place for approximately 10 years and then for the Department of Justice for approximately five years before she retired.
In her spare time, she enjoyed fishing, cooking (especially her soup) and spending time with her family. Her favorite time of the year was summer. She was a strong-willed, independent woman with a giving heart. She was known to put others’ needs before her own. She was a loving mother, grandmother and friend who will be dearly missed.
Gruber is survived by her son Nicholaos Psaroudakis and his wife, Jane, of Frankford, Del.; a granddaughter, Paige Psaroudakis; and special friends Loretta Ross of Lewes, Del., Mary Ledva, also of Lewes, and Mary Ann Schill of Long Island, N.Y. She also leaves behind extended family members and friends.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at the Watson Funeral Home, 211 S. Washington St., Millsboro, Del., where friends may call from 10 to 11 a.m. for visitation with the family. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested donations in Gruber’s memory to People’s Place, 1129 Airport Rd, Milford, DE 19963. Letters of condolence may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.