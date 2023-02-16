Diane Elizabeth Clark, 70, of Dagsboro, Del., passed away at home on Nov. 26, 2022. She was a graduate of Pascack Valley High School and Lynchburg College, before having a successful career at Xerox Corporation.
She was treasured for her positive outlook, boundless energy, shining smile and unwavering commitment to helping others succeed.
Clark was preceded in death by her father, Robert Palm, and her stepson, Brian Clark. She is survived by her mother, Dorothy Palm; her husband, Paul; stepson, Scott Clark; sister, Elaine Killoran and her husband, Lance; brother Richard Palm, his wife, Jan, and her nephew Richard; and brother Robert Palm, his wife, Ana, and her nephew Noah; four grandchildren, Grace, Mason, Colton and Jackson; and her faithful canine companion, Zoey.
Celebration of Life services will be held at Hillsdale United Methodist Church, in Hillsdale, N.J.; on March 18, 2023, at 11 a.m., and at Mariners Bethel United Methodist Church in Ocean View, Del., on April 22, 2023, at 1 p.m., where visitation will be held at 12:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Tim Tebow Foundation at www.timtebowfoundation.org, to Justin’s Beach House at www.justinjennings.org or to the churches holding services.