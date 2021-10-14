Diane E. Tisch, 79, of Ocean View, DE formerly of Bowie, Md., passed away on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021.
She enjoyed the simple things in life including taking care of her family, whom she loved greatly. She was formerly employed by the University of Maryland as Secretary of Student Services. She retired to Coastal Delaware in 2003 and enjoyed visiting the beach and shopping.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Donald Tisch; their daughter Kathleen Lura Tisch and a grandson, Robert Lawrence Tunnicliff. She is survived by her daughter Karen Tunnicliff and her husband George of Stevensville, Md.; a sister Trudy Lynn Hettenhouser; five grandchildren, Matthew D. Tisch, Elizabeth A. Tunnicliff, David M. Tunnicliff, Michael Lee Zelder and Donald Raymond Zelder. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, at the Ocean View Chapel of Melson Funeral Services, 38040 Muddy Neck Road, Ocean View, Del, where friends and family may gather after 12 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions in Diane’s name to The National Kidney Foundation by visiting www.kidney.org
