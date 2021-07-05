Diana S. Rickards, 81, of Lincoln, Del., passed away on Saturday, June 5, 2021, in the care of the Delaware Hospice Center. She was born in Millsboro, Del., to the late Dallas Revel and Margaret Layton Revel.
She held many jobs over the years, along with taking care of her home, husband and sons. Her last job was at Walmart in Seaford, Del. where she worked as a greeter. She enjoyed fishing and cutting grass. She had a great personality and was comical. She could get along with anyone. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
In addition to her parents, Rickards was preceded in death by her husband, Norman C. Rickards, in 2012, and two sons, John Short and Norman C. Rickards Jr. She is survived by three sons; George Rickards and his fiancée, Nancy Soto, of Burlington, N.C.; Brian Rickards of Lincoln, Del., Russell Rickards of North Carolina, and a daughter, Melissa Powell and her husband, Dave, of Pittsville, Md. She also leaves behind three grandchildren, Trisha Rickards, Marcy Robinson and John Short, as well as three great-grandchildren and her beloved canine friend Mo, whom she adored.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 10, 2021, at Carey’s Cemetery in Millsboro, Del. The Rev. Robert Hudson will officiate. Letters of condolence may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.