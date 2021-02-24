Diana Lynn (Murray) Wech, 58, of Corryton, Tenn., formerly of Ocean View, Del., passed away on Feb. 18, 2021. She had come home on Feb. 12 and was able to spend a few days together with her sons and their wives. She was peacefully breathing slower until she passed away in John’s arms at 5:26 p.m.
She is remembered as a beautiful, gentle and caring lady — a first-rate mom and grandmother, and a first-class partner for 33 years. She rarely expressed pain and usually greeted the nurses and staff at Fort Sanders with a smile. She was a member of Corryton Church for many years.
Wech was preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Janette Murray. She is survived by her husband, John M. Wech; sons, Nicholas J. Wech and his wife, Amanda, and Nathanial W. Wech and wife, Alexa; grandchild, Matthias J. Wech; and sister, Denise Adkins and her husband, Mark. “Heaven has a new beautiful voice singing in the choir.”
Wech will be laid to rest Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Mariners Bethel United Methodist Church cemetery in Ocean View, Del., with the Dr. Alex Slonin officiating. Condolences may be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com. Memorial donations may be sent to Huntington’s Disease Society of America; 505 Eighth Ave., Ste. 902; New York, NY 10018, as this will be the next genetic disease to affect the family.