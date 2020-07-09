Dennis Wright Barton, 76, of Rehoboth Beach, Del., passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, surrounded by his loving family, at Beebe Healthcare in Lewes, Del. He was born March 1, 1944, in Camden, N.J., the third of five children of Alice Barton and Frank Barton Sr.
While Barton spent some of his childhood in Michigan with his family, he lived most of his adult life in New Jersey, particularly in Mount Holly. He was a sergeant in the New Jersey National Guard for more than 24 years. When he retired, he made his home in Rehoboth Beach to be close to his beloved mother, Alice Barton, who passed away in 2007.
Barton was a voracious reader and a great conversationalist who could touch on every topic imaginable, from quantum physics to the Boston Red Sox. He had a passion for wildlife, especially goats, wolves and Delaware’s very own horseshoe crabs. He also loved theater, The Beatles, Bob Dylan and James Taylor.
He was a lifelong Democrat and was quite proud of his Irish heritage. He was witty, generous, tenacious, intellectually curious about the world around him and always wanted to make sure his loved ones were doing well. He cared deeply about his community of Rehoboth Beach, where he enjoyed visiting the local wildlife parks and the ocean.
Barton leaves behind his daughter, Shannon Oksman and her husband, Peter, of Troy, N.Y.; his brother, Christopher Kevin Barton of East Lansing, Mich.; his niece, Jane Tan and her partner, William Ballinger, of Barnegat, N.J.; Jane’s three children, Jeremy Pringle and his fiancé Morgan Barsch of Barnegat, N.J., and his sons, Aiden and Kieran, Timothy Pringle and his wife, Emily, of Voorheesville, N.Y., and their sons, Tristan and Eoin, and Sarah Pilovsky and her wife, Nicole, all of whom he cherished his time with; his best friends, Jim Ring and his wife, Kate, Tina Wright, and Jack Murray, all of whom were truly his guardian angels during his illness, and all of whom have volunteered their time at Meals on Wheels.
The family extended their gratitude to Meals on Wheels of Lewes-Rehoboth for doing so much to help Barton over the years.
Barton will be interred at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Millsboro. There will be a private family service to remember him later in the year. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Meals on Wheels of Lewes-Rehoboth; 32409 Lewes Georgetown Hwy.; Lewes, DE 19958. Condolences may be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com.
“Thank you, Sgt. Barton, for your service to your country, for the love you had for your family and for your passion for Rehoboth Beach. You were dearly loved, and our fond memories of you will keep us company when we are missing you.”