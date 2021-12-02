Dennis Stanley Lesniewski, 75, of Ocean View, Del., and formerly of Arnold, Md., passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, at his home. He was born in Baltimore, Md., on July 15, 1946, son of the late Benjamin Adam Lesniewski and the late Lillian Josephine (Komorowski) Lesniewski.
He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. He retired from Westinghouse Northrop Grumman in 2018. After his retirement, he moved to Delaware, where he enjoyed going to breakfast with his buddies. He loved playing the piano, reading and target shooting, and was a train enthusiast.
Lesniewski is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Linda (Stone) Lesniewski; two daughters, Renee Taylor and her husband, Bill, of Wall, Texas, and Amanda Johnson and her husband, David, of Pasadena, Md.; and a son, Justin Lesniewski and his partner, Scott Tanzi, of Urbana, Md. He is also survived by three grandchildren, Madison Taylor, Benjamin Taylor and Aiden Johnson; a brother, Wayne Lesniewski of Tampa, Fla.; and his beloved canine companion, Maggie.
A Mass of Christian Burial was to be held Friday, Nov. 26, at St. Ann Catholic Church, 691 Garfield Parkway, Bethany Beach, Del. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com.