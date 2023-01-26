Dennis Michael Lynch, 69, of Dagsboro, Del., passed away at Beebe Healthcare in Lewes, Del., on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. He was born in Dagsboro, Del., on May 25, 1953, to Louis Arthur Lynch and Amelia Rose (Davidson) Lynch.
He graduated from Indian River High School in 1971 and served in the Delaware Army National Guard.
For 20 years, Lynch worked at G&E Hockers, running the hot food section, where his talents in the kitchen were displayed. He will be remembered as a great storyteller. In his spare time, he enjoyed cooking and music, and loved Dolly Parton.
In addition to his parents, Lynch was preceded in death by a brother, Glen Myron Lynch. He is survived by his daughter, Nickoll Michelle Abbott and her husband, John T. Abbott III, of Millsboro, Del.; a son, Daniel Christopher Lynch and his partner, Richard A. Gooding, of Dagsboro, Del.; a brother, Louis Eric Lynch of Millsboro, Del.; a sister, Teresa C. Handy and her husband, Tom, of Dagsboro; two grandchildren, Ashleigh C. Steele and her partner, Robert Miller, of Berlin, Md., and John Thomas “Jay” Abbott IV of Millsboro, Del.
A funeral service was to be held on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, at the Frankford Chapel of Melson Funeral Services, 43 Thatcher St., Frankford, Del. Internment was to follow at Dagsboro Redmen Cemetery in Dagsboro, Del. Condolences can be sent online by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com.