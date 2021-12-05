Dennis L. Timmons, 79, of Willards, Md., died Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, at Christiana Hospital in Newark, Del. He was born in Dagsboro, Del., and was the son of the late James I. Timmons and Edna L. (Dennis) Timmons.
He was a salesman for East Coast Campers & More in Frankford, Del., and also worked at Preston Millsboro Auto Mart in Millsboro, Del., for many years. He could capture an audience with all of his bizarre stories and always had a joke to tell. He owned race horses and enjoyed going to the casinos. His true pleasure, though, was working as a salesman. He truly never met a stranger. He was also a U.S. Army veteran, having served in Vietnam, and was awarded a Bronze Star for his service.
Timmons was preceded in death by a brother, Ronnie Timmons, and a sister, Sylvia Jones. He is survived by his children, Steve Smith of Elkton, Md., and Richard O’Bryan, Julie Timmons-Banks and Brian Timmons, all of Willards, Md.; his longtime companion, Nancy Davis of Millsboro, Del.; six grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m.. on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, at Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home in Selbyville, Del. Friends may call an hour before the service. Burial will be at Dale Cemetery in Whaleyville, Md. Condolences may be sent online at www.bishophastingsfh.com.