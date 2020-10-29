Dennis Grover “Bunky” Harrison, 77, of Millsboro, Del., passed away on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at Beebe Healthcare in Lewes, Del. He was born in Milford, Del., on Nov. 24, 1942, son of the late Russell Wallace Harrison Sr. and the late Esther Mae (Draper) Morris.
He was a hard worker, providing for his family while always finding time to help someone in need. He loved spending his free time at Broadkill Beach with friends and family, fishing, boating and telling stories.
Harrison left school to begin working on the family farm of Richard and Grace Millman of Milton, Del. He then worked for many places, including working as an engineer for Great Lakes Dredging out of Corpus Christi, Texas, where he had many stories of the places he went. He was an equipment operator for Walter Roach & Sons, having the opportunity to help with the construction of Dover Downs Speedway. He also often talked about digging graves by hand.
He eventually went to work for Vlasic Foods of Millsboro as a maintenance mechanic, retiring in 2012 after 39 years of service, having received several awards for perfect attendance. During his time at Vlasic, he played a large part in developing Water Jet cutting technology to be used in pickle cutting. While working full-time, he and his family operated Harrison Construction Company for a couple of years, with their specialty being roofing.
In addition to his parents, Harrison was preceded in death by a son, Richard “Ricky” Dennis Harrison, and a daughter, Elaine “Abby” Donaldson. He is survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Kathy May (Boyce) Harrison; three children, Denise Kay Harrison of Crosby, Texas, Russell Dwaine Harrison of Rehoboth Beach, Del., and Chad Sherman Harrison of Ellendale, Del.; two brothers, Russell Wallace “Wally” Harrison Jr. and his wife, Barbara, of Dover, Del., and William Wesley Morris and his wife, Brenda, of Milton; a sister, Barbara Jane Mohr of Lincoln, Del.; six grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., with visitation starting at 1 p.m., on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at the Long Neck Chapel of Melson Funeral Services, 32013 Long Neck Road, Millsboro, Del. Interment will follow at Coolspring Presbyterian Cemetery in Lewes, Del. Condolences may be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com.