Dennis Goddard, 77, a retired member of Local 373, passed away on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, in Long Neck, Del. Formerly of Glen Wild, N.Y., he was born on Sept. 16, 1942, in Nyack, N.Y., son of the late John and Helen Goddard, and the brother of the late Dorothy Goddard.
Goddard is survived by his wife, Joann Goddard; his son, Doug Goddard and his wife, Vicki; daughter, Lisa Goddard; stepdaughter, Charlene Lugo Trasser and her husband, Tom; stepson, Ralph Lugo; and his grandchildren, Amanda Goddard, David Hirsch, Duncan Goddard, Devin Goddard, Ramon Aviles and Taylor Trasser.
Due to the current health crisis, the funeral service and burial will be held privately with the immediate family. Burial will be made at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Wurtsboro, N.Y. Condolences may be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com.