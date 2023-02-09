Dennis C. “Pappy” Goshert Sr., 75, of Millsboro, Del., passed away from esophageal cancer on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, at his home. He was born on June 3, 1947, to the late Claude Goshert and Miriam (Kintzer) Goshert in Schaefferstown, Pa.
He attended Elco High School and later earned his GED. Before moving to Delaware in 2012, he lived in Akron, Pa., and worked at Pendu Manufacturing in New Holland, Pa., for more than 30 years as a sales representative and service manager.
He enjoyed playing cards, spending time with his family, cooking and cheering for the Philadelphia Phillies and the Green Bay Packers. When his health was better, he enjoyed fishing and clamming. He also like to build and repair things.
Goshert leaves behind his wife of 38 years, Linda (Hagy) Goshert; four sons, Dennis Goshert Jr. (and his fiancée, Lisa Zimmerman), Michael Goshert (and Brenda) and Timothy Hagy, all of Ephrata, Pa., and Steven Weaver (and Kerry) of Schaefferstown, Pa.; two brothers, Kenneth Goshert of Lebanon, Pa., and Bernard Goshert (and Eloise) of Hawaii; three sisters, Patricia Sholly of Richland, Pa., Claudia Hertzler (and Scott) of Newmanstown, Pa., and Deborah CrnKovich (and Leo) of Ephrata, Pa.; and seven grandchildren Cody and Cory Goshert, Tyler and Tanner Goshert, Amy Weaver Andreaggi (and Christian), Erin Weaver and Alec Weaver.
Services will be scheduled in Pennsylvania. Condolences can be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com.