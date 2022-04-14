Denis A. Mumford, 70, of Georgetown, Del., passed away unexpectedly at home on April 7, 2022. He was born on Aug. 10, 1951, in Milford, Del., to the late Preston J. Mumford and to Dorothy Hall Mumford, who survives him.
Mumford was the proud business owner of Mumford Seal Coating, which he maintained and operated for more than 30 years.
He loved sports, being a great athlete himself. He played football, baseball and slow-pitch softball. Horse racing was his passion, as he raced horses for many years, starting out as a jockey and setting records. Later, he spent time training and owning horses, and continued watching them race at the local racetracks as much as he could.
Mumford took great pleasure in watching his nieces play sports and was their No. 1 fan. Most recently he could be found watching Sussex Central football and softball games, or at the Georgetown Little League, watching his great-nephews play. His ability to recall sports plays and moments was extraordinary, remembering every detail from any sporting event he followed. Those who knew Denis also knew he was one of the world’s biggest New York Yankees fans.
In addition to his mother, Dorothy H. Mumford, Mumford is survived by his sister, Diana Pettyjohn, of Georgetown, Del., and his nieces, Karen Irvin of Georgetown and Kathy Pettyjohn, also of Georgetown. He has two great-nephews, Dane and Emmitt Irvin, both of Georgetown. He leaves behind a great number of friends, extended family members and business acquaintances. He was a kind and gentle soul, a hardworking man, and he will be greatly missed.
A time of viewing and visitation with the family was to be held at the Watson Funeral Home on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, from 5 to 6 p.m., with a funeral service to follow at 6 p.m., conducted by his uncle and close friend, Ray Hall. Interment will be private, at the Lewis Cemetery on Thursday, April 14, 2022. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial contributions to the Sussex Central Softball Boosters, 26026 Patriots Way, Georgetown DE 19947. Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.