Deloris Ann “Dee” Burbage, 83, died Monday, July 4, 2022, at Beebe Healthcare in Lewes, Del. Born in Seaford, Del., she was the daughter of the late Doris Megee.
She was the first female police officer on the East Coast and the first woman to graduate from the Ocean City, Md., Police Academy. She loved Ocean Downs Casino, gardening, bingo, cooking, and watching cooking shows on the Food Network. She had formerly worked as an assistant with Mayor Harry Kelly in Ocean City. She retired in 2017, after working 33 years for the government of South Bethany Beach, Del., as a municipal clerk and an administrator. She was also a member of the Delaware Municipal Clerks Association.
Burbage is survived by her son, Gregory Scott Burbage of Ocean View, Del.; a brother, Douglas Megee of Salisbury, Md.; two sisters, Mary Jane Megee of Frankford, Del., and Betty Jean Rickards of Ocean View; and a niece, Pam Browne (and Mark) of Dagsboro, Del.
A funeral service was to be held at the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin, Md., on Monday, July 11, 2022. Interment was to follow, at Buckingham Cemetery on South Main Street in Berlin. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Burbage’s name to the charity of the giver’s choice. Letters of condolence may be sent to the family via www.burbagefuneralhome.com. Arrangements were in the care of the Burbage Funeral Home.