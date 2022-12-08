Debra M. “Debbie” Evans, 69, of Millsboro, Del., passed away peacefully at home on Nov. 27, 2022. Also known as Deb, Mama D, Madre, Momma and DJ Deb, she was born in Chester, Pa., on April 2, 1953, to the late Augustine and Bernice Costa.
She will be remembered for her faith in God, love of music and all things Elvis, the kindness she bestowed to all, the love for her family, her witty personality, her dance moves, her flirtatious personality and cooking the best meals ever.
In addition to her parents, Evans was preceded in death by her nephew Adam Argiroudis in 2004. She is survived by her daughter Tiffany Hernandez (and Jason) of Millsboro, Del., daughter Desiree Pilgrim (and Jason), also of Millsboro, daughter Destiny O’Hagan (and Zach) of Seaford, Del.; three grandchildren who were her world, Jason A. “J.J.” Hernandez, Jasmine “Jazzy” Hernandez and Aria “Ari” O’Hagan; two brothers, James Costa, Daniel (and Linda) Costa; two sisters, Linda Costa-Argiroudis, Karen (and Kenny) Subers; and many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Evans’ life will be held on Dec. 11, 2022, at 10:30 a.m., at the Pot-Nets Lakeside Community Center, 33076 Rock Cove, Millsboro, Del. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested donations to the American Heart Association or American Kidney Fund. Arrangements were being provided by the Watson Funeral Home in Millsboro. Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.