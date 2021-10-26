Deborah Pruitt Jones, 70, of Millsboro, Del., passed away at home on Oct. 14, 2021, at 4:30 a.m. She was the daughter of the late Leroy “Pete” Pruitt and Barbara A. Ford Pruitt.
She graduated from Dickenson High School in 1968, and managed Hall’s Heritage Apartment Complex for more than 20 years.
Jones was preceded in death by Sandra P. Lewis. She is survived by her daughters Jennifer P Worrell and Jacqueline B. Courtney. She is also survived by a sister, Stephanie P. Aydelotte.
Arrangements and interment were to be private. Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.