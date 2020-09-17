Deborah “Debbie” Stevenson, 77, of Dagsboro, Del., passed away on Aug. 11, 2020. Most known as “Mom” to everyone, she had been battling health issues for many years and has passed to a brighter place. She was born in Philadelphia on Aug. 13, 1942, to John Lockwood and Etta Lockwood of Dagsboro Del., and Chincoteague, Va.
Stevenson was married to Charles J. Stevenson of Oak Orchard, Del., on Nov. 17, 1962. They were married 44 years before he passed in 2006.
She worked at the Stockley Center and National Cash Register for many years, as a secretary and in administration. Her last 20 or so years were with the Children’s Bureau in Milford, Del., where she became a counselor and advocate for troubled and abandoned children. That is where her passion materialized and she became “Mom” to more than 100 foster children. Her house was always open to advocate for children and remained open to everyone until the time of her death.
Her passions included shopping, baking, cooking, boating, her grandchildren and making people feel welcome any time. For years Stevenson had a kennel, and she was also a breeder of poodles and peek-a-poos.
Stevenson is survived by her children, John Stevenson and his wife, Kristi, of Ingleside, Texas, Kimberly Stevenson, formerly of Girdwood, Ala., and Eric Stevenson of Laurel, Del.; six grandchildren, Nessa Henley, Cody Stevenson, Maximus Adams, Sigrid Adams, Miina Adams and Savannah Stevenson; and by Hillary Ternahan and her husband, Patrick, of Camden, Del., and her three children, Nolan, Allanah and Isabella; Cathy Smith of Georgetown Del.; Tina and Zachary Thornton of Millsboro; her identical twin sister Shirley Shellhammer and her husband, Dan, of West Chester, Pa.; and her younger sister, Wanda Lorentz and her husband, Steve, of Lincoln Del.
“Mom” to hundreds and loved by all, she is greatly missed and always will hold special places in many hearts. “Finally rest, Debbie; you are with our Dad Jay, and we will cherish and miss you.”
A memorial service is being scheduled for the Christmas holidays, with friends and family. For additional details email Kimberly at Akgstevenson@gmail.com. Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.