Deanna H. McCabe, 81, of Lewes, Del., passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, at her home. She was born in Ocean View, Del., on Jan. 3, 1942, daughter of the late Raymond H. Hitchens and the late Lillian (Moore) Hitchens.
McCabe was an avid golfer for more than 50 years and a member of Sussex Pines in Georgetown, Del. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, and loved going to the beach with her family.
In addition to her parents, McCabe was preceded in death by a sister, Ruth Ann Justice, and a stepfather, Elmond Gray. She is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Darryl Clarke McCabe; three children, Clarke McCabe (and Tracey), Cindy Collins (and Mark) and Todd McCabe (and Liz); eight grandchildren, Katie Bryant (and Dalton), Kellsee McCabe, Hayley McCabe (and C.J.), Braden McCabe (and Tori), Emily Miller (and Jacob), Jake Collins, Zander McCabe and Andrew McCabe; and two great-grandchildren, Rodney Payne and Robbie Miller, and a great-grandchild on the way.
Services will be held privately. Condolences may be sent online by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com.