Dean Mitchell Murray, 65, of Selbyville, joined his mother, father and all of his loved ones that passed previously on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021 at the home of his caregiver in Bridgeville, Del.
He loved everyone he met and had a fun-loving life. He graduated from Howard T. Ennis School in Georgetown, worked for KSI in Milford, and was involved with the Easter Seals. He loved his school and work. He was a past member of the Roxana Volunteer Fire Company and the Roxana Wesleyan Church. He enjoyed coaching softball teams, watching baseball games, watching WWE, going to the beach and taking fishing trips. He also spent countless hours writing his books in preparation to be a lawyer, playing checkers, enjoying farm time and playing Santa Claus every Christmas.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Severn Murray and I. Louise Murray; and uncles and aunts, John Bert and Hilda Murray and Leroy and Ruth Murray. Following the death of his mother in 1999, Hilda Murray became his caregiver until her health declined in 2007.
He is survived by his cousins, Dianne Megee and her husband, Mag, Karen Tyre and her children, William Tyre and Jessica Tyre all of Selbyville, and several other second cousins and friends. The family is also thankful for Debra and Ron Hart, who opened their home and cared for Dean like their own along with their three children, Erica, Andrew and Michael.
A viewing will be held from noon to 1 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, at the Ocean View Chapel of Melson Funeral Services, 38040 Muddy Neck Rd., Ocean View, DE, where a funeral service will begin at 1 p.m. Interment will be held privately at Mariner’s Bethel Cemetery in Ocean View.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions in Dean’s name to The Selbyville Volunteer Fire Co. 30 N. Main St. Selbyville, DE 19975
Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com