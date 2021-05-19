Dean Alan Fritchey Sr., 68, of Millsboro, Del., and formerly of Folcroft, Pa., passed away on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at ChristianaCare hospital. He was born an identical twin in Philadelphia, Pa., to Earl and Erma Fritchey.
Fritchey worked as a maintenance mechanic at Delcora, as a Delco bartender and, after moving to Millsboro, he worked briefly as a security guard for the Pot-Nets community. He was a proud U.S. Navy Vietnam War veteran, and member of the American Legion and AMVETS Post 2.
He enjoyed gardening, fishing, crabbing and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren, whom he adored. Fritchey had a great sense of humor, loved making friends and would help anyone in need. He was a wonderful husband, father, “pop-pop,” brother and friend who will be so dearly missed.
Fritchey was preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Erma Fritchey; his sister, Virginia King; his brother, William Fritchey; and his beloved canine friend, Lady. He will be lovingly remembered by his lifelong best friend and wife of 49 years, Elizabeth A Fritchey of Millsboro; four children, Heather Woodward and her husband, Derek, of Aldan, Pa., April O’Connor of Millsboro, Dean A. Fritchey Jr. and his wife, Katherine, of Drexel Hill, Pa., and Joseph Fritchey of Glenolden, Pa.; his twin brother, Neal Fritchey and his wife, Donna, of Millsboro; and his brother, Earl Fritchey and his wife, Tina, of Millsboro; 20 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; and his cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Services were to be private. Arrangements are by Watson Funeral Home in Millsboro. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested donations to Home of the Brave; 6632 Sharps Rd.; Milford, DE 19963. Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.