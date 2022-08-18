Dawn Ellen Howes, 60, of Dagsboro, Del., and formerly of Crofton, Md., passed away peacefully on July 26, 2022, with her loving husband, Ed, by her side, following a two-year battle with cancer. She was born on Dec. 15, 1961, in Patuxent River, Md., to Wesley E. Barnes and Constance A. Barnes of Lancaster, Pa.
For nearly 20 years prior to their retirement in 2013, Dawn Howes accompanied Ed Howes on several overseas assignments throughout Asia, Africa, and Central and South America, with the U.S. federal government foreign service. Early on, she joined the service and forged her own career.
While assigned to these U.S. embassies and consulates — which are protected by U.S. Marine security guard detachments — Dawn and Ed opened their home to those young men and women to give them a place to truly relax when not on duty. They became affectionately known as “Mom” and “Pop.”
“Dawn made this world a brighter place, and I am truly a better person for knowing her. I grew morally and emotionally during my tour and I attribute a lot of that to you two.”
“She was a wonderful person that made single Marines far from home feel like they were family. She will be missed.”
Howes enjoyed reading, crafting, anything “paranormal” and going for walks on the beach, barefoot, especially during fall and winter. During their 39-year marriage, Ed Hoews’ passion for baseball and the Orioles rubbed-off on Dawn Howes “just a little.”
Prior to her cancer diagnosis, they were season ticket holders for several years with the Delmarva Shorebirds. During that time, they served as a host family for many Shorebirds players, and she is known throughout the Shorebirds organization as “Momma Dawn.” One former Shorebirds player who lived with Dawn and Ed Howes said, “Mama Dawn was an amazing woman and soul. She has made one of the biggest impacts on my life. I will never regret making that phone call in 2016.” She loved her baseball family very much.
In addition to her husband and parents, Howes is also survived by a daughter, Constance Howes (and Jonathan Barrios); and a brother, Wesley Barnes (and Heather); as well as several nieces and nephews. Ed and Dawn Howes’ “chosen family” includes son John Lavulo, and daughters Dorian Petkovich (and Donny) and Amber Hill (and Amber) and five grandchildren.
A celebration of Howes’ life will be held at the Salted Vines Vineyard & Winery near Frankford, Del., on Sunday, Sept. 11, from noon to 4 p.m. Anyone wishing to make a donation in her memory may do so to Santa’s Letters Inc., 2 Windward Way, Dagsboro, DE 19939, or www.santaslettersinc.com and click on “take action.” Arrangements were in the care of Eastern Shore Cremation & Funeral Service, 504 Franklin Avenue, Berlin, MD 21811. To send condolences to the family, visit www.easternshorecremation.com.