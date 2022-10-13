Dawn Cropper Chandler, 69, formerly of Dagsboro, Del., passed away peacefully on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. She was born on Oct. 15, 1952, in Salisbury, Md., to the late Elisha Curtis Cropper and the late Lina Elizabeth Lynch Cropper.
She graduated from John M. Clayton High School in Frankford, Del., and attended Methodist College in Fayetteville, N.C. She lived most of her life in Dagsboro. Her father was a farmer and a waterman who owned two oyster boats and founded Cropper Oyster Company and Gulls Way Campground. For years, she worked side by side with her father, eventually becoming vice-president and co-owner of both businesses.
Chandler was a longtime member of Christ’s Sanctified Holy Church and was instrumental in re-opening Omar Christ’s Sanctified Holy Church in Delaware. Through the years, she enjoyed water sports, and collected a large number of dolls that she delighted in finding and treasured.
A major part of her life was studying and learning the Lord’s word, which she did every single day that she was able. In 2021, Chandler and her husband moved to Perry, Ga., to Christ’s Sanctified Holy Church, where she was cared for at the Church Home.
Chandler was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Gary Francis Farmer II; and her sister, Wanda Joy Cropper. Left to cherish the memories they made with her are her loving and devoted husband of 17 years, Roy Chandler Sr. of Perry, Ga.; her children, John Elisha Beers (and Cherise) of Laurel, Del., Cheri Mahaffey (and Mike) of Mt. Pleasant, S.C., and Marty Chandler (and Michelle) of Hanahan, S.C.; her grandchildren, Jenna Beers, John W. Beers, Josiah Beers, Jediah Beers, Jeriah Beers, Chandler Mahaffey (Mackenie), Taylor-Grace Mahaffey and Trace Chandler; her brother, Elisha Wayne Cropper Sr. (and Darlene); and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
A visitation was to be held on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at Christ’s Sanctified Holy Church. Funeral Services were to be held on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, also. at Christ’s Sanctified Holy Church, with interment in the Campground Cemetery immediately following the service. A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, at 2 p.m. at the Frankford Volunteer Fire Company fire hall, 7 Main Street, Frankford, Del., with a church service to follow at 4 p.m. at Christ’s Sanctified Holy Church, 30960 Omar Road, Frankford. Condolences for the family may be left in the online guestbook at www.watsonhunt.com. Watson-Hunt Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.