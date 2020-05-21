David Warren Schaeffer, 58, of Millsboro, Del., departed this life suddenly, at home, on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, to go be with his Lord in Heaven and his mother, Marion Nonamaker, whom he loved and missed dearly. He was born June 6, 1961, in Pottstown, Pa., to the late Marion Nonamaker and Clarence D. “Jake” Schaeffer of Millsboro, who survives him.
Schaeffer loved his family and, in his younger years, he was known for his beautiful classic cars and cruising High Street in Pottstown with his many friends. He will be missed and remembered by all who knew him.
In addition to his father, Clarence D. “Jake” Schaeffer, Schaeffer is also survived by a son, David W. Schaffer Jr. of Orlando, Fla.; a sister and brother-in-law, Doria and Ronald Holstein of Harrington, Del.; a niece, Tara Nock; and a nephew, Frederick Spiezio III.
Due to the coronavirus and state-of-emergency, private services will be held. Arrangements were by Watson Funeral Home, Millsboro, Del. Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.