David Stephen “Dave” Samluk, 76, of Ocean View, Del., passed away peacefully on Nov. 25, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on July 4, 1946, and grew up in Wilmington, Del., where he graduated from Salesianum High School.
He became a police officer for the New Castle County Division of Police and served his community for a devoted 22 years, until he retired from the force in 1992. He had a strong work ethic, starting as a paperboy, and that continued after his retirement from the force. He was a security supervisor for Winterthur Museum and also worked at BJ’s in Millsboro until the age of 74, when he was able to enjoy his last two years of retirement.
Samluk loved life at the beach with his beloved wife, Sue Ann, and their dogs, Austin, Lena and Spunky. He had a special love for his dogs, and cherished the daily walks with them in the park and taking them for rides in his jeep. In their earlier years, the couple loved to travel to many tropical destinations together.
He couldn’t wait for their kids and grandkids to visit so he could share his love for boating and crabbing. Every outing always ended with a big crab feast, and the water slides were one of their many adventures. Everyone always had a good time and felt completely waited-on, down to every last detail. He devoted 30 years, with his brother Stan, to Newark National Little League. While coaching the 12-year-olds, he was able to pass on his love for baseball and showcase his pitching skills.
Samluk was preceded in death by his parents, Stanley and Ethel Samluk; a brother, Stanley Samluk; father-in-law, Robert Wersinger Jr.; and mother-in-law, Louise Wersinger. He was a devoted husband and is survived by his wife of 33 years, Sue Ann (Wersinger) Samluk, with whom he had enjoyed the beach life since their permanent move to Bethany Beach some 17 years prior to his death. He is also survived by his daughter, Darlene Allison (and Lee); two sons, Stephen Webb (and Julie) and Jeffrey Martino (and Abbie); seven grandchildren, Lauren, Amanda, Andrew, Zachary, Zoey, Luke and Evan; and two great-granddaughters, Olivia and Avery. He cherished every moment spent with them, as well as his immediate relatives, many nieces, nephews and friends.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, at St. Ann Catholic Church, 691 Garfield Parkway, Bethany Beach, DE 19930, where friends and family may call after 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Dagsboro, Del. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial contributions in Samluk’s name to the American Heart Association, by visiting www.heart.org, or to the Brandywine Valley SPCA, by visiting www.bvspca.org. Condolences may be sent online by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com.