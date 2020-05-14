David Richard Briggs, 90, of Millsboro, Del., passed away on May 3, 2020, in the care of Harrison House Nursing & Rehabilitation. He was born on May 8, 1929.
He loved Mother Nature, his farm, his sawmill and workshop, fishing, music and living life. Most of all he loved his family and God.
The family thanked all the staff at Harrison House for being so supportive to his needs during his final days. His nurses truly are warriors who bravely went to battle with him every day and every night to fight this horrible enemy: coronavirus (COVID-19). He would always say that love is stronger than hate.
His resting place will be with his wife at the Millsboro (Del.) Cemetery, attended privately by family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to a church of the donor’s choice or to Harrison Senior Living; 110 W. North St.; Georgetown, DE 19947. Arrangements were by Watson Funeral Home, Millsboro, Del. Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.