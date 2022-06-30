David Paul Couvillon, 71, of Frankford, DE passed away on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at Beebe Health Care in Lewes, Del.
He was born in Grove City, Pa. on March 10, 1951, to the late Bryson and Margaret Bailey Couvillon. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a grandson. Derek Long, in 1993.
He and his family moved here in 1984 from Hyattsville, Md. He was retired from Aramark where he worked for 23 years. He was a US Army Veteran and a member of Post 28 American Legion. He enjoyed working on cars, watching westerns, and helping others when he could. He will be remembered with a smile for his sense of humor, inappropriate questions, and quick wit. He was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather who will be dearly missed.
He is survived by his devoted wife of 51-and-a-half years, Janet Couvillon, of Frankford, Del.; two daughters Lori Long (Robert) of Georgetown, Del. and Christie Marth (Joseph) of Millsboro, as well as two sisters Margaret Jones (Larry) and Bobbie Troxel (Tommy) of Florida. He also leaves behind four grandchildren: Robert Thomas Long II, Britni Nicole Long (Amanda), Kimberli Couvillon, and Joseph Marth (Krystena) along with four great grandchildren Percy Marth, Jagger Marth, Sebastian Long and Adonis Long. He is also survived by his two canine companions “Paulie” and “Cutie” as well as extended family members and friends.
A funeral service was to be held on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at the Watson Funeral Home, 211 S. Washington St., Millsboro, DE 19966. Interment will be private at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in his memory to The American Heart Association, PO Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284-0692 or Brandywine Valley SPCA, 22918 DuPont Blvd, Georgetown, DE 19947.
Letters of condolence may be emailed via www.watsonfh.com.