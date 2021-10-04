Barber Dave Morgan, 81, has left Dave’s Clip Joint on the corner of Old Landing Road and Mitchell Street in Millsboro, Del., to set up shop trimming the Lord’s beard as angels assemble for a turn in the chair. On Sunday, Sept. 26, Morgan passed away peacefully at home with his wife, Thelma Louise “Lou” Morgan nearby. Born Dec. 26, 1939, he was the youngest child of Carl and Leona Morgan.
“Writing an obituary for Dave Morgan is difficult as leading professor of the Institute of Liars; there’s no telling where the truth ends and tales begin within the stories of this man’s life. Could his father do one-handed pull-ups from the barn rafters? Did he teach his horse to drink beer from long-neck bottles with him? Was there really a man with a 20-foot ingrown hair in his neck? We may never know. What we do know for certain is he loved his family, dancing and barbering. Mostly we knew he made the world a happier place with him in it. No man was more capable of providing laughter and love than Dave Morgan.”
Morgan proceeded in death by his youngest daughter, Lori Morgan. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Lou; two daughters, Wendy Hitch and Jeannie Heck; 11 grandchildren, Bryan Marvel, Wayne Morgan, Joshua Lee, Jesse Lee, Lauren Champlin, Michael Hitch, Charity Truitt, Ethan Truitt, Paden Truitt, Wyatt Truitt and Branden Morgan; and eight great-grandchildren.
Morgan’s final encore is Tuesday, Oct. 5, at Watson Funeral Home in Millsboro, Del., from 10 a.m. to noon for viewing and visitation. A private graveside service and interment will be held at Millsboro Cemetery. “It’s our turn as Dave’s beloved Georges to tell the stories.” In lieu of flowers, donations are being accepted for the cost of final arrangements. Condolences may be sent online at watsonfh.com.