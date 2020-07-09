David Lawrence Fern, 82, of Millsboro, Del., passed away and entered eternal rest on June 29, 2020. He was born Oct. 26, 1937, the eldest of six children of Maxine (Sherratt) Fern and Lawrence Fern. He grew up in Greenbelt, Md., and was drafted into the U.S. Army after high school.
He went on to become a union electrician for IBEW Local 26 of Washington, D.C. After his retirement in 1997, he moved to Millsboro, where he found his second family at East Gate Presbyterian Church. He loved his family, his God and his Ledo’s Pizza. His larger-than-life personality and tell-it-like-it-is opinions will be sorely missed.
Fern was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Maxine; and daughter, Colleen Fern. He is survived by his loving siblings, William Fern and his wife, Linda, of Florida, Margaret Brunatti and her husband, Wally, of Bridgeville Del., Kathy James and her husband, Harry, of Bethany Beach, Del., and Patrick Fern of Georgia; and his children, Curt Fern and his wife, Wanda, of Arnold, Md., Carrie Jo Hunter and her husband, George, of Edgewater, Md., and Celeste Russell of Chesapeake, Va.; nine grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a memorial service will be held at his church a later date, to be determined. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to East Gate Presbyterian Church; 34806 Church Ln.; Millsboro, DE 19966. Condolences may be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com.