David Kyle Lewis, 71, of Millsboro, Del., passed away on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022. He was born on Nov. 1, 1950, in Champaign, Ill., to the late Robert Lewis and Betty (Ditzler) Lewis.
He had worked as a truck driver for Schneider before happily retiring. He loved to travel the beautiful country with his wife, Dawn (Dukes) Lewis and his dog, Birdie. He served his country during the Vietnam era in the U.S. Air Force. He was a wise mentor to many young Christians.
In addition to his parents, Lewis was preceded in death by his sister Patricia (Ray) Hoffman. He is survived by his wife of 14 years, Dawn (Dukes) Lewis, with whom he had so many wonderful adventures together. He is also survived by a sister, Deborah Brandon, and two brothers, Robert (and Jan) and Charles (and Leslie); two step-daughters, Meghan Shoemaker and Kristin (and Richard) Dondarski; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Services were to be private. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or made online or via phone. Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com. Arrangements were by Watson Funeral Home in Millsboro, Del.