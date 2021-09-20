David Joseph DiTommaso, 76, of Bethany Beach, Del., and formerly of Rockville, Md., and Pittsburgh, Pa., passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, in the comfort of his own home. He was born in Pittsburgh on Nov. 23, 1944, son of the late Giuseppe DiTommaso and the late Gemma (Santilli) DiTommaso.
DiTommaso earned a bachelor’s degree from Duquesne University. He also proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War era. He retired from work as a procurement officer with Bechtel Power Corporation in 2007, after 34 years of service. While with the company, he was able to travel throughout the world. He loved playing golf, and black and gold ran through his veins, as he was a diehard Steelers fan.
In addition to his parents, DiTommaso was preceded in death by a brother, Donald “Danny” DiTommaso. He is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Susan Jean (Shatlock) DiTommaso; two daughters, Julianne DiTommaso of Gaithersburg, Md., and Gina Stadsklev and her husband, Mark, of Falls Church, Va.; a brother, Pasquale “Patsy” DiTommaso of Pittsburgh, Pa.; a sister-in-law, Isabelle Shatlock of Pittsburgh, Pa.; two brothers-in-law, Paul Shatlock and his wife, Nancy, of Pittsburgh, Pa., and Eugene Shatlock and his wife, Joanne, of Atlanta, Ga., and many nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 23. 2021, at St. Ann Catholic Church, 691 Garfield Parkway, Bethany Beach, DE 19930, where friends and family may gather after 10 a.m. Interment will be held privately, at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Dagsboro, Del. The Mass will also be live-streamed online at www.facebook.com/stannbb. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial contributions in DiTommaso’s name to the Little Sisters of the Poor by visiting www.littlesistersofthepoor.org. Condolences may be sent online by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com.