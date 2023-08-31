David Franklin Lloyd, 78, passed away Aug. 25, 2023, at Atlantic Shores Healthcare Center in Millsboro, Del., from complications of pneumonia.
He graduated from Millsboro High School and Wesley College, and lived in Milton. He worked for many years at State Line Machine in Wilmington as the office manager.
Lloyd was preceded in death by his parents, Harold Creighton Lloyd Sr. and Venie Rash Lloyd; his brother L. Michael Lloyd and his wife, Ann, of Washington State; and his sister-in-law, Ruth Lloyd of Millville, Del. He is survived by his brother Harold Creighton Lloyd Jr. of Millville; his sister Sarah Jeanne Walls and her husband, Bob, of Magnolia, Del.; his niece Donna Rae Taylor and her son Nicholas; his nephews Mark Lloyd and Sean Lloyd, and Sean’s wife, Kelly, and children Kali and Magnus.
Arrangements were entrusted to Watson Funeral Home, where condolences can be sent to info@watsonfh.com.