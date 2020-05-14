David “Earle” Efird, 80, of Selbyville, Del., passed away Monday, May 4, 2020, at Atlantic General Hospital in Berlin, Md. He was born in Washington, D.C., son of the late David Lee Efird and Earline (Sarrells) Efird.
After high school, Efird worked in the plumbing trade, becoming a self-employed master plumber until his retirement in 2002. He was a life member of the Kensington (Md.) Kensington Volunteer Fire Department.
Efird was preceded in death by his wife, Nadine Efird. He is survived by a son, David L. Efird of Selbyville; a daughter, Elaine Roby and her husband, Jeff, of Inwood, W.Va.; five grandchildren, Danielle Reed and her husband, Kenny, of Harpers Ferry, W.Va., Jonathan Lavely of Charles Town, W.Va., Earle Lavely of Point of Rocks, Md., Christopher Roby and his wife, Gabrielle, of Inwood, W.Va., and Erin Jennings and her husband, Phil, of Luray, Va.; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Due to current State of Emergency restrictions, services will be held at a later date.