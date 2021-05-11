David C.H. Grant, passed away, surrounded by the love of his family, in his son’s home on April 30, 2021, following a lengthy illness.
Grant was a devoted father, grandfather and great-grandfather, and also a loving husband of 60 years to his wife, Marilyn, whom he follows upon his passing.
After his family, Grant’s greatest pride was graduating as a mechanical engineer from The Ohio State University, his service overseas in the U.S. Air Force, his career with DuPont and Fentech and his service to Matthews By-the-Sea United Methodist Church. He developed 17 patented technologies during his career with DuPont and his subsequent consulting firm, Fentech Inc. His last patents were for equipment that allowed the continuation of the production of dialysis filters until new solvents could be developed. He felt it was his duty to help people and protect the environment.
His favorite pastimes were fixing bikes and cars for kids in the neighborhood, camping with his family, trains and planes, bar-b-ques and friends. He was a traveler, but no one ever figured out whether he traveled to make Marilyn happy or if he truly enjoyed it. He spent time living abroad with Marilyn and his children in Germany, Turkey and Switzerland. His personality was bigger than life, and he was quick with a joke; he liked when people laughed and smiled.
Surviving Grant are his brother, John A. Grant and his wife, Millie; a sister-in-law, Patricia Arnold and her family; a daughter, Barbara Grant Taylor and her husband, Jon; a son, Jim Grant and his wife, Terri; his grandchildren, Danielle Blanchard, Jason Grant, Christopher Grant and Gabrielle Williams and her husband, Shane; and his pride and joy, his great-grandchildren, Hank, Wren and Waylon Williams. He will be missed.
Services will be held on May 22, 2021, at noon, at St. Matthews By-the-Sea U.M. Church in Fenwick Island, Del. Interment will be in Granville, Ohio, with his wife, Marilyn. Condolences may be sent online at www.evansfuneralchapel.com.