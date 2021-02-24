David C. Cooke, 75, of Selbyville, Del., passed away on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. He was the son of the late Alfred A. Cooke and Margaret (Hinton) Cooke.
Cooke served as the sole deputy to former FDIC chairperson the late L. William Seidman. Later, he became the executive director of the newly created Resolution Trust Corporation, until his retirement from the government in 1992. He went on to travel globally, as a senior-level consultant in the private sector, advising banks and foreign governments on financial-sector issues.
Cooke was a member of St. Ann Catholic Church in Bethany Beach, Del., St. Ann’s Men’s Club, Ocean City (Md.) Elks Lodge and the East Sussex Moose Lodge. He was also an active member in his community, dedicating his time to volunteering for Meals on Wheels, serving on the homeowner association board, serving as the treasurer of the Cheverly Community Pool and teaching courses on international finance at George Washington University and Salisbury University.
He will be most remembered for his sense of humor, quick wit and friendly demeanor. He was an avid runner in his youth, and enjoyed spending time with his family and playing games with both family and friends. He enjoyed teaching and helping others, especially those in need.
Cooke was preceded in death by his older brother, Chip Cooke Jr. He is survived by the love of his life, his wife, Geraldine M. “Geri” Cooke of Selbyville; his beloved children, David A. Cooke of Ashburn, Va., and Christopher M. Cooke of Reston, Va., Anne Marie Plunkert of Dallas, Texas, and Elizabeth J. Cooke of Dallas; three brothers, John Cooke of Selbyville, Bill Cooke of Williamsburg, Va., and Tony Cooke of Ft. Myers, Fla.; a sister, Mary Brown of Eldersburg, Md.; and five grandchildren, Julia, Abigail and Natalie Cooke, and Oliver and Finn Plunkert.
A visitation was to be held on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, from 3 to 5 p.m. at Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home in Selbyville, Del. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 26, at St. Ann Catholic Church in Bethany Beach, Del. Due to restrictions surrounding COVID-19, masks and social distancing will be mandatory. Condolences may be sent online at www.bishophastingsfh.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Ann Catholic Church; 691 Garfield Pkwy.; Bethany Beach, DE 19930, or to Selbyville Volunteer Fire Co.; P.O. Box 88; Selbyville, DE 19975.