David Allen McCubbin, Sr., 76, of Ocean View, formerly of Perry Hall, Md., passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022 at his home.
He was born in Baltimore, Md., on May 10, 1946, to the late, Charles McCubbin and Barbara Jones.
He was a building contractor, owning his own business in Perry Hall before moving to Delaware in 2012. In the Ocean View area, he did maintenance for Hocker’s Super Center and was a member of Ocean View Church of Christ.
He leaves behind his loving wife, Rosalie of 44 years, and his three children, David Allen McCubbin, Jr., Danny Allen McCubbin and his wife, Lynda, and Tina Roycroft and her husband, Keith; seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren and four brothers and two sisters.
Funeral services and burial are private.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggest donations be made in his name to The American Cancer Society by visiting, www.stjudes.org.
Online condolences can be made by visiting, www.melsonfuneralservices.com.