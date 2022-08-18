David Allen Kay, 82, passed from this life on Aug. 13, 2022, after a two-and-a-half-year battle with cancer.
Born and raised in Houston, Texas, Kay graduated from the University of Texas and attained a doctorate from Columbia University. He had a full and varied professional life, serving in the Department of State and holding positions at UNESCO in Paris and the Atomic Energy Agency in Vienna, Austria. He headed the Iraq Survey Group in the wake of the second Gulf War. He taught at several universities and consulted widely on arms-control issues.
He loved travel, and good food and was an accomplished and passionate photographer. After moving to Ocean View, Del., Kay especially enjoyed photographing the surfers at the North Indian River Inlet, the dogs being walked in his community or sunrise over the ocean at Bethany Beach.
Kay is survived by his wife, Anita Hall Kay; daughter, Karen Kay Simmons and her husband, Clif; and two grandchildren, Parker and Skylar Simmons.
His life will be celebrated privately by his family. Condolences may be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com.