Darwin B. Johnson, 77, of Dagsboro, Del., passed away at home on Sunday, April 18, 2021. He was born in Roxana, Del., on June 22, 1943, to the late Gladys Lynch.
Johnson was a retired marine mechanic. Over the years, he was employed by Bob’s Marine, Short’s Marine, Pontoon Express, Rehoboth Bay Marina and Millsboro Ford. He was blessed with the talent of being able to fix just about anything.
He was a member of the Lower Sussex Kart Club and Milford Kart Club, and attended The River Church in Roxana and also Crossroads Church in Georgetown. He could be opinionated and cantankerous at times but had a good heart.
In addition to his mother, Johnson was preceded in death by his longtime companion, Mabel C. Hough; a sister, Brenda; a special friend, Donald Adkins; and his canine friend, Pooch. He is survived by a daughter, Tammi, of Salisbury, Md., and two sons, Alan Hough and his wife, Melanie, and Michael Hough and his wife, Colleen, all of Millsboro, Del.; two brothers, Jeffrey Lynch and his wife, Cheryl, of Roxana, and Vincent Lynch and his wife, Denise, of Selbyville, Del.; two sisters, Sharon Hudson, and her husband, Albert, and Sandra Bennett and her husband, Bruce, all of Roxana; and five grandchildren, Kevin, Taylor, Emily, Savannah and Caroline Hough; as well as a special friend, Bob Hudson from Virginia.
A funeral was to be held April 23, 2021, at Watson Funeral Home, Millsboro, Del., with interment at the Roxana (Del.) Cemetery. Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.