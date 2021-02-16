Darrell Eddie Brasure Jr., 60, of Frankford, Del., passed away unexpectedly at his home on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021. He was born in Lewes, Del., on April 28, 1960, son of Darrell Eddie Brasure Sr. and Irene (Cathell) Brasure.
He was a graduate of Indian River High School, in the Class of 1978, and also graduated from Delaware Technical Community College, in the Class of 1982, with an associate’s degree in business management. He began his banking career on Aug. 2, 1982, at M&T Bank and was still employed there up until his passing. He had a successful career with M&T Bank and was serving as the assistant vice president of technology.
He loved spending time with family and friends, and anyone who knew him would say that he was a kind gentleman. He enjoyed landscaping, gardening, cooking and traveling. Brasure was a collector of shot glasses and loved walking the beach of Sanibel Island in Florida, collecting seashells.
Brasure was preceded in death by his daughter, Nicole Elizabeth Brasure; father, Darrell Eddie Brasure Sr.; and stepfather, Carl H. Murray. He is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Bette (Brice) Brasure; daughter, Jenna Brasure; granddaughter, Alexis Marie Ash; grandson, Brian Ayres; mother, Irene B. Murray; and brother-in-law, Shane Brice and his wife, Kimberly.
A walk-through viewing was to be held Feb. 17, 2021, at Melson Funeral Services, followed by a private graveside service Carey’s Cemetery, both in Frankford, Del. Condolences may be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com. Due to Brasure’s love of animals, the family requested memorial donations to the ASPCA; P.O. Box 96929; Washington, DC 20090 or at www.aspca.org.