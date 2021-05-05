Darrell Duane Dorman, 60, of Dagsboro, Del., passed away on Thursday, April 29, 2021, at home, after a long battle with cancer. He was born in Seaford, Del., on Oct. 17, 1960, to the late Robert L. Dorman Sr. and Hilda Lynch M. Dorman.
He worked as a maintenance technician for Townsend’s and Mountaire before retiring due to health reasons. He prayed every day and believed in the Lord. He loved just shooting the breeze and hanging out with his friends and family. Dorman enjoyed hunting for arrowheads and collected them. He could make a person smile just by being in their company. He was a family man who adored his children and grandchildren. He will be dearly missed by his entire family and all those who knew him,
In addition to his parents, Dorman was preceded in death by a sister, Donna Truitt, and a brother, Paul Dorman. He is survived by three children, Stacy Scott of Delmar, Md., Darrell “Bubba” Dorman Jr. and Michael Dorman, both of Dagsboro; three siblings, Robert Dorman Jr. and his wife, Kimberly, of Gumboro, Del., Dawn Dorman of Dagsboro, and Charlie Dorman and his wife, Gail, also of Dagsboro; five grandchildren, Cody, Christian, Gabriel, Mike and Isaac; and his extended family and friends.
A graveside service was held May 4, 2021, at Redmen Memorial Cemetery in Dagsboro, Del. Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.