Darlene Mary (Ronemus) Murphy, 77, of Selbyville, Del., passed away Saturday, March 19, 2022. She was born on June 9, 1944, in Riverdale, Md. She was the loving wife of John Earl “Jack” Murphy, and together they shared 42 years of marriage. She was the daughter of the late William Ronemus and Mary Witten.
Murphy grew up in Riverdale, Md., and attended Bladensburg High School. She had many talents. She was a loving mother, a master seamstress, and loved crafting of all kinds and playing cards with friends. She volunteered at Assateague Island, taking care of the horses, and she also delivered Meals on Wheels for those in need. She also enjoyed the women’s American Legion auxiliary and shuffle bowling. She spent many years doing bookkeeping and taxes. She loved every one of the dachshund dogs that she had through the years.
She was very kind and giving. She would offer her last penny for anyone in need and always left her door open for anyone who needed a place to stay or a home-cooked meal. She made the best potato salad ever but never gave away the exact recipe — a dash of this and a little of that. “Darlene, Ma Ma, Mom, Stinky will be missed dearly by all.”
In addition to her parents, Murphy was also preceded in death by her brother Edward Ronemus and sister Kathy Troxel. She is survived by her sisters Gina Witten, Patricia Friedman, Pam Fournace and Cheryl Aversa; her seven children, Carrie Ludwig, Jackie Talbert, Tori Plona, Robert Ludwig, Kevin Murphy, Ginger Fenker and Julia “Beth” Reimer, and their spouses; 15 grandchildren, Amber, Jacob, Joshua, Ryan, Eric, Seth, Shain, Ebi, Brian, Mitch, Ashley, Lindsay, Jack, Steven and Courtney; 12 beautiful great-grandchildren; and many loving cousins and dear friends.
No services have been scheduled at this time, but a celebration of her life will be forthcoming. Murphy’s life tribute webpage and online guestbook are online at www.parsellfuneralhomes.com.