Daniel Wilmot Quigley, 76, passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of Eileen Sandra Quigley. He was born in Carlisle, Pa., the son of Merle and Mary Quigley.
Quigley graduated from Bloomsburg High School as an all-star athlete and attended Bloomsburg University. He was employed at Prudential Insurance Company.
He was a member of St. Ann Catholic Church and was an avid member of their St. Vincent de Paul organization. His passion was serving others at the food pantry. He enjoyed fishing, playing games such as horseshoes and Monopoly, and watching the Philadelphia Eagles. He will be remembered for his strong Irish personality, unbelievable storytelling and his immense love of family.
Quigley was preceded in death by his parents, Merle and Mary Quigley. He is survived by his wife, Eileen Quigley of Ocean View, Del., the love of his life for 55 years; his children , Mark Quigley of Massachusetts and his wife, Amy, Michelle Lee Quigley of Delaware, Stephen Quigley of Colorado and his wife, Chelle, and Brian Quigley of California and his wife, Lyn; sister, Karen Werling of Pennsylvania and her husband, Regis; grandchildren, Christine Davis and her husband, Jim, Matthew, Daniel, Justin, Cassidy, Madeline, Sequoia and Andrew; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
The funeral service was to be held on July 15, 2020, at St. Ann Catholic Church, Bethany Beach, Del. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the St. Vincent de Paul Society of St. Ann’s Catholic Church, 691 Garfield Pkwy.; Bethany Beach, DE 19930.