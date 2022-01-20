Daniel Vest Turner, 84, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, at Tidal Health Nanticoke in Seaford, Del., surrounded by his loving family. He was born on Oct. 29, 1937, to the late William Howard Turner and Lula Collins Turner in Kentucky.
Turner was surrounded by many women all his life, having eight sisters, of whom he was the oldest sibling; and having two daughters Sabrina and Lisa; a granddaughter, Stephanie; and three great-granddaughters, Brianna, Insley and Bristol.
He loved spending time with his family, fishing and crabbing, boat rides, and enjoying time outside. He took pride in his family and was always willing to help those in need. He was also enlisted in the Air Force in his younger years, preparing jets.
In addition to his parents, Turner was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Ann Turner, who passed in July of 2021; as well as two sisters, Wanda Johnson and Bernice Conley. He is survived by his two daughters, Sabrina Cardillo (and Steve) of Seaford, Del., Lisa King (and Brian) of Laurel, Del. He also leaves behind a granddaughter, Stephanie Howard (and Daniel); and three great-granddaughters, Brianna Cardillo, Insley Howard and Bristol Howard; six sisters, Joyce Crisp, Carolyn Mahoney, Elsie Little, Pamela Hall, Teresa Meyers and Billie Lou Mosley.
A chapel service with military honors will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 26669 Patriots Way, Millsboro, Del. The Rev. Dr. James Van Der Wall will officiate. Arrangements were by Watson Funeral Home, also in Millsboro. Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.