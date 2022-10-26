Daniel Richard “June” Rayne, 77, of Frankford, Del., passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, at home, with his loving family by his side. He was born on Jan. 10, 1945, son of the late Daniel and Janie C. Griffin.
He received his early education from the Selbyville School. He retired after working as a truck driver for both H&H Poultry, for approximately 15 years, and Hopkins Construction, for approximately 23 years. He attended The Spirit of Excellence Church in Dagsboro, Del.
In addition to his parents, Rayne was preceded in death by his wife, Ruth R. Rayne; daughter Ruth R. Rayne; two sisters, Margie Mumford and Grace Showell; and a brother, Charles Rayne. Left to mourn his passing and cherish his memory are six children, Charles Rayne (and Maureen) of Atlanta, Ga.; Valerie White of Georgetown, Del.; Francina Chisum (and David) of Frederica, Del., Martina Rayne Ross (and Monroe) of Frankford, Del.; Donnell Briddell (and Vanessa) of Millsboro, Del., and Cornelius Briddell of Millsboro, Del.; five siblings, Elisha Griffin (and Tanya), Shirley Handy (and Herbert), Barbara Cottman (and Robert), Helen Harmon and Jeanlene Jacobs (and Glen); 12 grandchildren, Tomaris White, Sherricka White, Cierra Wescott, Ta’Shanda Rayne, William Rayne, Tykia Briddell, Tomorrow Briddell, Donnell Briddell, Shaunell Briddell, Shaunia Briddell, Drashaun Briddell and Ryan Lynch; eight great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild. He is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, at St. John 2nd Baptist Church, 26602 Mt. Joy Rd, Millsboro, DE 19966, where friends may call from 10 to 11 a.m. for visitation and viewing. Interment will follow at Zoar Golden Acres. Arrangements are by Watson Funeral Home in Millsboro, Del. Condolence may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.