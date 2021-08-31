Daniel Patrick “Dan” Ray Sr., 76, passed on the morning of Aug. 21, 2021, in the comfort of his home. He was born in Baltimore, Md., on June 8, 1945, living in the Pimlico, Brooklyn Park and Glen Burnie areas of Maryland before retiring with his wife to Ocean View, Del., in 2013.
As a young man, Ray served in the U.S. Army Reserves after graduating from Mergenthaler High School in Baltimore. For most of his life, he worked as a journeyman carpenter as a member of Local 197, based out of Baltimore. After retiring from the union, he finished his working career as a site foreman for Mid-Atlantic Asphalt in Linthicum, Md.
Ray’s love of sports led him to coaching at Andover Apaches Youth Football Club, and at both Archbishop Spaulding and Andover high schools. He served as president of the Anne Arundel County Youth Football Association, as well as co-founding and coaching the Brooklyn Park Broncos Youth Football, Lacrosse & Cheerleading Club. He was also a lacrosse referee for Anne Arundel County Parks & Recreation.
He also enjoyed “capturing the moment” through photography, a passion and hobby shared with his wife to create memories. He freelanced with Baltimore’s The Sun and the Maryland Gazette newspapers. Since retiring to Delaware, he had carried on his love of fishing, and was a board member of the Shady Dell HOA and enjoyed participating in events held by the Delaware Seashore Parrothead Club.
Ray was preceded in death by his mother, Mabel E. Disharoon Perrica, and his brother, Scott R. Henthorn. He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Erna S. Reinhardt Ray; his children, Sheri S. Ray of Colorado, Melissa B. Ray, also of Colorado, and Daniel Patrick Ray Jr. of Florida; three grandchildren, Carissa Hiteshew, Douglas Hiteshew and William Ray; and three great-grandchildren, Charlotte, Carl III and Carolyn Andersen.
The family has chosen to honor Ray’s memory with a private service. In lieu of flowers, it is requested that donations be made to the Brady Urological Institute at Johns Hopkins, online https://secure.jhu.edu/form/urology, by phone at (410) 955-8434, or by check made payable to Johns Hopkins (in the memo area note “Prostate Cancer Research in memory of Daniel P. Ray, Sr.”) and mailed to Johns Hopkins at Keswick, Attn: RevMgmt – The Brady Urological Institute, Office of Advancement Services, 3910 Keswick Rd., Suite N2100, Baltimore, MD 21211. Condolences may be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com.