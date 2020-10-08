Daniel Martin “Danny” Mullaney Jr. of Selbyville, Del., passed away of cancer at home on Monday Oct. 5, 2020, surrounded by family and loved ones.
He was from Baltimore City, Md., and was a master home improvement contractor for more than 30 years. In retirement, Mullaney enjoyed taking his grandkids, Ayden and Kylee, on many adventures, and spending time with his nieces and nephews. He was an active member of his church and the Rotary Club, and had a passion for playing golf, fishing and camping. He was a Ravens football fan and enjoyed the Baltimore Orioles. Mullaney was also the family grill-master in the summer and loved hosting crab feasts.
Mullaney was the beloved husband of Debra Ann Mullaney; devoted son of the late Marjorie Jean Mullaney and the late Daniel Martin Mullaney Sr.; brother of Kathleen McDermott and her husband, Michael, Michael Mullaney and his wife, Maryann, and Terry Clemente and husband, Bart; stepfather of Brenda Spear and her husband, Matt; and cherished “Pop Pop” of Ayden and Kylee Spear; and uncle of many beloved nieces and nephews.
A viewing and visitation will be held on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, from 1 to 4 p.m. at Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home, 19 S. Main Street, Selbyville, Del. Masks and social distancing will be mandatory for all attendees, due to restrictions with COVID-19. A private graveside service will be held for the family at 2 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at the Altavista Memorial Park, 642 Wards Road, in Altavista, Va. Condolences may be sent online at www.bishophastingsfh.com.