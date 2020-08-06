Daniel M. McNulty, 81, of Dagsboro, Del., formerly of Bergenfield, N.J., passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family at home on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020. He was born Jan. 18, 1939, in Teaneck, N.J., son of the late Daniel A. McNulty and the late Clara Margaret (Rossi) McNulty.
He served his community as a police officer for Bergenfield Police Department, with 26 years of service, and then he with the Bergen County Sheriff’s Department for another nine years. McNulty was an early member of the Crime Stoppers Unit in Bergenfield and the founder and president of the Bergenfield Junior Football League. He was an active member and volunteer at his parish in Bergenfield, St. John the Evangelist, and also at St. Ann Catholic Church in Bethany Beach, after retiring to Delaware. McNulty enjoyed playing golf as a member of the Maryland Interclub Seniors Golf Association (MISGA) and the Cripple Creek Country Club, where he served on the homeowners’ association.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Joan E. McNulty, and a daughter, Patricia A. McNulty. He is survived by his four sons, Daniel McNulty and his wife, Kathryn, Thomas McNulty and his wife, Karen, Timothy McNulty and his wife, Kim, and Michael McNulty and his wife, Michelle; a sister, Maryann Barzelatto; eight grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
A visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, at Melson Funeral Services, 38040 Muddy Neck Road, Ocean View, Del. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 7, at St. Ann Catholic Church, 691 Garfield Parkway, Bethany Beach, Del. Interment will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Dagsboro, Del.
Condolences can be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com.