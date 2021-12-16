Daniel H. Schmidt, 84, of Selbyville, Del., and of Stuart, Fla., and Arlington, Va., passed away Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, at Delmar Manor Assisted Living in Delmar, Md., after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease and myelodysplastic anemia. He was born in Washington, D.C., son of the late Harvey Daniel Schmidt and Lena (Montgomery) Schmidt.
Schmidt attended St. John’s College High School and the University of Maryland. He was first employed as a carpenter and became a foreman for the construction of 7/11 stores in the Washington, D.C., area. He became an airline pilot and was employed as a flight instructor where he met Jim Clark of Clark Construction in D.C. and became his private pilot. After he retired from work as a pilot, he continued to work for Clark Construction as a concrete estimator.
He was a member of the drum and bagpipe band of The Washington Marching Band of Saint Andrews for more than 32 years. He was a beekeeper for a number of years and a member of the Knights of Columbus.
Schmidt was preceded in death by his son Stephen Gregory; two sisters, Margot Scarbourgh (wife of John) and Linda Schmidt; and a brother, John Thomas Schmidt. He is survived by his wife, Mary J. Schmidt; a son, Daniel B. Schmidt of Virginia; two stepsons, Michael C. Beers of West Newton, Mass., and Stephen J. Beers of Lighthouse Point , Fla.; three brothers, Michael Schmidt (and Chris) of Mechanicsville, Md., William “Billy” Schmidt (and Georgiana) of New Port Richie, Fla., and Karl Schmidt (and Patricia) of Laurel, Md.; four grandchildren, Charlie, Lizzie, Zachary and Olivia; a brother-in-law, Daniel A. Schmidt; and a sister-in-law, Barbara Schmidt.
A visitation was to be held on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, at the Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home in Selbyville, Del. A graveside service was set for Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, at National Memorial Park in Falls Church, Va. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Linton Hall School, 9535 Linton Hall Road, Bristow, VA. 20136. Condolences may be sent online by visiting www.bishophastingsfh.com.